Jason Van Dyke Trial: Prosecutors could rest their case Thursday

Prosecutors could rest their case Thursday in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Prosecutors could rest their case Thursday in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Wednesday, jurors were shown every gunshot wound on 17-year-old Laquan McDonald's body and heard graphic testimony from the Cook County Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar.
Dr. Arunkumar testified that McDonald was alive for all 16 shots fired by Officer Van Dyke, who is on trial for first degree murder in the October 2014 shooting and she said all 16 shots caused blood loss, broken bones and brain trauma.

Van Dyke's defense attorneys trying to make the case on cross examination of the medical examiner that only two of the wounds were fatal, and that those were the ones made before he hit the ground.
Meanwhile, protesters plan to hold a silent protest for 16 minutes then have a die-in outside the courthouse Thursday, as they call it "Laquan McDonald" day.

If the state rests Thursday, then there would be no court Friday. The defense could begin next week. That means the case could be in the hands of the jury by late next week.
