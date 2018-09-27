Jason Van Dyke Trial: Thursday witnesses include expert in pharmacology

A Chicago woman forced to testify by subpoena said she encountered McDonald behind her house the day he was shot and killed. She testified she was not afraid of him but called 911 for protection to get into her house. She called him “a nice young guy.” #vandyketrial @ABC7Chicago — Leah Hope (@leahhopeABC7) September 27, 2018

The defense called an expert in pharmacology as one of their witnesses on their fourth day of presenting their case at the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Dr. James O'Donnell testified about PCP and its effects, and how it can cause rage, aggression and delusions. An autopsy later found McDonald had PCP in his system.The defense also called an expert in police use of force training.As Van Dyke walked into court Thursday it remained unclear if he would take the stand in his own defense.Court recessed shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. There will be no court on Friday. Testimony will resume Monday, Oct. 1.Van Dyke is on trial for first degree murder for the October 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. He fired 16 shots at McDonald as McDonald appeared to be walking away from officers in video recorded on a police dash camera. Van Dyke claims it was self-defense.The defense tried to trace McDonald's steps on the last day of his life and how he was behaving. They called Yvette Patterson, who lives on the West Side near McDonald's relatives, to the stand.Patterson testified McDonald asked to see and use her car as she pulled up to her home at about 2 a.m. that morning. She told him she didn't know who he was and then called 911 after a polite exchange with the teen."I called 911 'cause I wanted to go into the house safe," she testified. "Yes, I'm gonna call 911 so I can get into my house safe."The president of the Fraternal Order of Police spoke Thursday morning as well and said the witnesses called by the defense so far should show the jury the shooting was justified.Wednesday, jurors heard the initial 911 call that brought Van Dyke and Laquan McDonald together for what proved to be a deadly encounter.Truck driver Rudy Barillas made the call after confronting the 17-year-old in a secured truck lot. Barillas testified that the teen tried to stab him with a knife, so he called police.McDonald was suspected of stealing radios from the truck lot.Also, Chicago Police Officer Leticia Velez testified that she begrudgingly went to the scene because her partner wanted to go. She described seeing McDonald walking down the street before the shooting.Officer Velez: "He looked deranged."Defense attorney: "When you say he looked deranged, what do you mean by he looked deranged?"Velez: "The fact that we had lights. We had sirens. He was not looking in our direction. There was nothing that was actually fazing him, not even the visibility of officers in the area, the number of officers that were there. He was just like in a twilight."Two witnesses also testified that McDonald had been combative in his past encounters with the law and that he resisted going into his cell while in the juvenile detention center.