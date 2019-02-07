BARRON, Wis. --The father of the man accused of holding a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl captive for nearly three months after killing her parents is asking people to pray for the girl's healing.
Patrick Patterson spoke exclusively with ABC News, saying that he wants Jayme Closs and her relatives to know his family's hearts are broken for them.
"I most definitely want Jayme's family to know, everyone to know, that our hearts are broken for their family," Patterson said. "I would like to humbly ask people to pray for a complete healing of Jayme's heart, mind, and soul. I would also ask for people to pray for that for their entire family. I'm very sorry for everything that has happened."
Patterson spoke after his 21-year-old son, Jake Patterson, appeared in Barron County Circuit Court on Wednesday to waive his right to a preliminary hearing in the case. His father did not answer questions about the investigation.
"I would like to thank the federal, local, and state authorities for their professional and respectful way in which they have treated me and my family," Patrick Patterson told ABC News.
Jake Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15. Court documents say he targeted Jayme after seeing her board a school bus near her home. It was then that he "knew that was the girl he was going to take."
Investigators said after killing her parents in their home in Barron, Wisconsin, he taped Jayme's hands and ankles together and dragged her into the trunk of his car.
Authorities said Patterson held her captive in a remote cabin in Gordon, Wisconsin, which is about 60 miles north of Barron, for 88 days. He allegedly kept her barricaded under his bed for up to twelve hours at a time, without food, water or bathroom breaks.
Police sources told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Patterson's father and sister were just feet away from where Jayme was being kept during a Christmas party, without their knowledge.
Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, after Patterson told her he would be gone for five or six hours. She ran to a nearby home, where the women who found her called 911.
Patterson's arraignment is scheduled for March 27.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.