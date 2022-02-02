SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will deliver his budget address Wednesday.
Governor Pritzker will deliver the speech on a livestream due to the winter snowstorm.
An aide told the Associated Press that Governor Pritzker's proposal would lift or freeze taxes on groceries and gasoline and give homeowners a one-year rebate of up to $300.
IL legislature cancels sessions due to snow
Deputy Governor Andy Manar said consumers would be spared nearly 1 billion in taxes.
"We have a growing economy. We have growing revenues," Manar said. "At the same time nationally, the governor understands that the surge in inflation is taking a bite out of people's pocketbooks. And it's hitting working families hard in Illinois."
RELATED: Republican candidates for Illinois governor blast Pritzker on crime in campaign ads
He said local governments would be compensated for any revenue lost through the tax cuts.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Governor JB Pritzker to deliver budget address, calling for cutting taxes on gas, groceries
ILLINOIS BUDGET
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News