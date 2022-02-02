illinois budget

Governor JB Pritzker to deliver budget address, calling for cutting taxes on gas, groceries

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Governor JB Pritzker to deliver budget address, calling for cutting taxes on gas, groceries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will deliver his budget address Wednesday.

Governor Pritzker will deliver the speech on a livestream due to the winter snowstorm.

An aide told the Associated Press that Governor Pritzker's proposal would lift or freeze taxes on groceries and gasoline and give homeowners a one-year rebate of up to $300.

IL legislature cancels sessions due to snow

Deputy Governor Andy Manar said consumers would be spared nearly 1 billion in taxes.

"We have a growing economy. We have growing revenues," Manar said. "At the same time nationally, the governor understands that the surge in inflation is taking a bite out of people's pocketbooks. And it's hitting working families hard in Illinois."

RELATED: Republican candidates for Illinois governor blast Pritzker on crime in campaign ads

He said local governments would be compensated for any revenue lost through the tax cuts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldbudgetjb pritzkerillinois budgetstate politicsgovernor
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ILLINOIS BUDGET
IL legislature cancels sessions due to winter storm
Gov. Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, taxes in budget
Moody's upgrades Illinois' bond rating for first time in 20 years
$42.2B state budget proposal moves to Gov. Pritzker's desk
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning in effect; heavy snow expected | Live radar
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Whoopi Goldberg suspended despite apology for Holocaust remark
Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company accused of faking results
LIVE: Biden to send troops to Europe in response to Ukraine tensions
Washington's NFL team announces new name
Woodstock Willie does not see shadow, predicting early spring
Show More
IL treasurer encouraging residents to check for unclaimed property
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Sources say Van Dyke moved to halfway house, governor's office denies
1 killed, 1 hurt in shootout near Chicago Public Safety headquarters
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert: Snow, heaviest south Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News