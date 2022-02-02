Governor JB Pritzker to deliver budget address, calling for cutting taxes on gas, groceries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will deliver his budget address Wednesday.Governor Pritzker will deliver the speech on a livestream due to the winter snowstorm.An aide told the Associated Press that Governor Pritzker's proposal would lift or freeze taxes on groceries and gasoline and give homeowners a one-year rebate of up to $300.Deputy Governor Andy Manar said consumers would be spared nearly 1 billion in taxes."We have a growing economy. We have growing revenues," Manar said. "At the same time nationally, the governor understands that the surge in inflation is taking a bite out of people's pocketbooks. And it's hitting working families hard in Illinois."He said local governments would be compensated for any revenue lost through the tax cuts.