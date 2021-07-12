lake shore drive

Lake Shore Drive crash leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children, fire officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people are hurt, including four children, after a crash on Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue Saturday night.

One child and one adult are in critical condition, according to officials. The two other adults and three children are said to be in serious condition.

Fire officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It's not yet known what caused it.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
