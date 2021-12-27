Arts & Entertainment

Jean-Marc Vallée, director of 'Dallas Buyer's Club,' dead at 58

By Ryan Pearson

Jean-Marc Vallée (FILE). (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series "Big Little Lies" and whose 2013 drama "Dallas Buyers Club" earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58.

His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend.

Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

He directed Emily Blunt in 2009's "The Young Victoria" and became a sought-after name in Hollywood after "Dallas Buyers Club," featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Academy Awards nominations, including best picture.

He often shot with natural light and hand-held cameras and gave actors freedom to improvise the script and move around within a scene's location. The crew roamed up and down the Pacific Coast Trail to shoot Witherspoon in 2014's "Wild."

"They can move anywhere they want," the Canadian filmmaker said of his actors in a 2014 interview with The Associated Press. "It's giving the importance to storytelling, emotion, characters. I try not to interfere too much. I don't need to cut performances. Often, the cinematographer and I were like, 'This location sucks. It's not very nice. But, hey, that's life.'"

He re-teamed with Witherspoon to direct the first season of "Big Little Lies" in 2017, and directed Adams in 2018s "Sharp Objects," also for HBO. Vallée won DGA awards for both.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymoviescelebrity deathsmovie newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago 911 dispatcher raises concerns about CPD staffing shortage
New laws 2022: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
22 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
Flight cancellations continue for holiday travelers at O'Hare, Midway
Cook County bracing for post-Christmas COVID surge, officials say
Fauci reacts to Trump's vaccine comments
3 hospitalized from River North CO leak
Show More
Officials: Fire that started in Christmas tree kills father, 2 sons
Schiller Park hit-and-run leaves 1 dead on Christmas Day: police
Why messaging on boosters isn't working
'Truly a miracle': IL woman survives crash that destroys car
Chicago Weather: Breezy, mild Monday
More TOP STORIES News