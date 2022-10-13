91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed several times while walking dog in Boston park

Jean McGuire, the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a founder of METCO, was stabbed several times Tuesday night.

JAMAICA PLAIN, Massachusetts -- Ninety-one-year-old Jean McGuire, the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a founder of METCO, was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night.

She is in stable condition in the hospital and is expected to be ok. There have been no arrests in the attack, which WBZ-TV I-Team sources said was random.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.

I-Team sources said Maguire parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital where she spent the night. Boston Police said her injuries are "non-life-threatening."

McGuire's sister, Jeriline Brady-McGinnis, said police told her McGuire had been stabbed 5 times. She told WBZ her sister is in great shape and has been walking in that area for 40 years.

"My concern is, and I'm thanking Jesus she's ok, she's in one piece. I'm glad she's the strong woman she is because she's a very physical person, takes care of herself really well," Brady-McGinnis said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect may have been injured during this attack," police said in a statement Wednesday.

They're asking anyone who was in the park at the time of the stabbing and may have seen something to call them at 617-343-4275.

"There is no nicer person in the world. This is a woman who would do anything for anybody," Brady-McGinnis told WBZ. "This woman doesn't see color, she sees people and for this to happen to her. She's so far from a monster it's a shame."

"She has a huge history, well known, not only in Massachusetts, but other places. Well known through METCO. Jean is loved by hundreds and hundreds of people," Brady-McGinnis said.

