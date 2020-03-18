Illinois' 6th District: Republican candidate Ives vies to win back GOP seat from Democratic incumbent Casten in general election

Just two years ago, Democrat Sean Casten took over a 6th Congressional District seat that was long held by Republicans. Now it seems former three-term state representative Jeanne Ives will be taking Casten on in the general election.The Ives campaign office subdued, along with so many other political operations across the state, due to COVID-19, but with the primary win likely under her belt she said she's ready for the general."The state of Illinois could not be more of a mess and more partisan, but it's time for everybody to come together," Ives said.Her Republican opponent, Dr. Gordon "Jay" Kinzler, is still hopeful for the 6th Congressional District to flip back to Republican."I think it'd be important for us to have it in the hands of more of a conservative minded person," Kinzler said.However, Ives may face an uphill battle.Incumbent Casten had more than $2 million in cash on hand at the end of February, according to disclosures. Meanwhile, Ives had less than a quarter of that."If I let money intimidate me from getting into politics, I would have never gotten into politics," Ives said.Casten said he knows how the district feels."Given her views, it's going to be ugly," Casten said. "That's why I said the voters deserve better. They deserve two decent people who recognize the gravity of the moment we're in, who recognize what's at stake in this election."