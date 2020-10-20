Arts & Entertainment

Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma and the 'prognosis is good'

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

The actor channeled his The Dude character from "The Big Lebowski" in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening.





He said he understands the disease is serious. He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and medical team and promised to keep fans posted on his recovery.

Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the body's immune system. More information about types of lymphoma is available here from the American Cancer Society.

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in "Starman," "True Grit," "The Last Picture Show" and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for "Crazy Heart" and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in "Hell or High Water."

The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998.

The actor is currently working on "The Old Man," a television series slated to premiere on FX on Hulu in 2021.

The news spurred hundreds of well wishes on social media from fans and fellow actors, as well as lymphoma survivors talking about how they were able to get through their own treatment.





