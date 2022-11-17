CPD investigating series of Jefferson Park, West Rogers Park armed robberies, Chicago carjacking

Chicago police are investigating a series of West Rogers Park and Jefferson Park armed robberies and a carjacking. They all took place early Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating three armed robberies and a carjacking that all happened in just over an hour early Thursday morning on the North and Northwest sides.

Two of the robberies happened near Devon and Claremont avenues in West Rogers Park, within five minutes of each other.

In the first case, a man was walking when several men approached, displayed a gun and demanded his belongings about 2:45 a.m.

Minutes later, a man was robbed nearby as he got out of his car. His vehicle and property were stolen, Chicago police said.

The third armed robbery took place at Ainslie Street and Cicero Avenue in Jefferson Park about 1:30 a.m.

The carjacking took place at Lawrence and Lamon avenues about 1:40 a.m. in Jefferson Park.

The victim was hit in the head, but was not seriously hurt.

In three of the incidents, the suspects were in a white SUV, possibly a Hyundai, CPD said.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning.

