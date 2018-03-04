Jefferson Park carjacking leads to police chase, crash

An armed carjacking on the city's northwest side ended with a crash in Albany Park. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An armed carjacking on the city's northwest side ended with a crash in Albany Park.

Police say a woman was carjacked in the 5900 block of West Giddings in Jefferson Park just after midnight Sunday.

A 48-year-old woman was parking her car around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning when police say someone knocked on her window, pointed a gun, and demanded she get out. Meanwhile, a second suspect got into her car from the passenger side.

The carjackers drove away with the vehicle. The car was then spotted by police, who chased the car. Police say the driver then crashed into multiple parked cars in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue.

The police chase ended in Albany Park where the suspects damaged several cars along the way.

The two suspects got out of the car and took off on foot.

Police say the suspects are still on the loose.

No one was injured.
