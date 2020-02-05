SUV crashes into Jefferson Park home, injuring driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was injured after his SUV crashed into a house and rolled over Wednesday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.A 51-year-old man was driving in the 5800-block of Central Avenue at about 1 a.m. when he told police another vehicle cut him off, causing him to lose control. His SUV struck the front of a house and rolled over onto its side.The driver was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition with bruising to his head, police said. No one was injured inside the home.The driver not only narrowly missed a huge tree in front of the home, but the family sleeping inside. When they woke, they had no idea what to expect."I just heard a loud sound, and then we came in the living room and saw the couch was moved from its place so we knew," said homeowner Neenu Gupta. "We originally thought someone came into the house, but we looked behind the house right by the window, we saw the wall falling apart, the car was right here, it was really scary."She said there is damage to the walls inside the home as well as bricks and fencing on the exterior.A city building inspector took an initial look at the damage Wednesday morning once the SUV was towed away.