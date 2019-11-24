Jefferson Park woman charged in murder-for-hire plot: police

Lissette Ortiz, 54, has been charged after allegedly trying to hire an undercover police officer to kidnap and kill a 62-year-old woman, police said.

CHICAGO -- A Northwest Side woman has been charged with trying to hire someone to murder another woman.

Lissette Ortiz, 54, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of North Central Avenue after allegedly trying to hire an undercover police officer to kidnap and kill a 62-year-old woman, according to Chicago police.

Ortiz, who lives in Jefferson Park, is charged with a felony count of solicitation of murder for hire, police said. She is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday afternoon.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojefferson parksolicitationmurder for hirechicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy expected after student found dead at UIC parking garage
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
R. Kelly's girlfriend speaks out after years of silence
Thanksgiving giveaways throughout Chicago continue Sunday
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Former prisoner gives back to kids of incarcerated parents through Angel Tree program
Bush sisters Jenna, Barbara in Chicago area for book signing
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warmer Sunday
Woman fatally shot in Aurora: police
Memorial unveiled for victims of Texas Walmart mass shooting
Thousands join festive fun at Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade
Debate over whether to arm teachers returns to Illinois
More TOP STORIES News