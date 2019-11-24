CHICAGO -- A Northwest Side woman has been charged with trying to hire someone to murder another woman.
Lissette Ortiz, 54, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of North Central Avenue after allegedly trying to hire an undercover police officer to kidnap and kill a 62-year-old woman, according to Chicago police.
Ortiz, who lives in Jefferson Park, is charged with a felony count of solicitation of murder for hire, police said. She is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday afternoon.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Jefferson Park woman charged in murder-for-hire plot: police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More