Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex

NEW YORK -- Eleven years after letting billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein off lightly with a once-secret plea deal, the U.S. government is taking another run at putting the wealthy sex offender behind bars with new sex-trafficking charges alleging he abused dozens of underage girls as young as 14.Federal prosecutors on Monday announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against Epstein, who was arrested Saturday related to alleged incidents in Florida and New York City.Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls, with alleged victims as young as 14 at the time.Authorities say he paid underage girls for massages and then molested them at his homes in both states in the early 2000s. He "intentionally sought out minors and knew that many of his victims were in fact under the age of 18," prosecutors said.He also paid some of his victims to "recruit additional girls to be similarly abused by Epstein," the indictment says. "In this way, Epstein created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit in locations including New York and Palm Beach."Epstein is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later Monday, and prosecutors were likely to argue he is a flight risk and should remain in jail instead of being released on bail pending trial.Epstein's arrest was first reported by The Daily Beast, and sources tell ABC News that Epstein was picked up at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport on Saturday after returning to the United States from France.The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the FBI and the NYPD and comes amid renewed scrutiny of a once-secret plea deal that ended a federal investigation against him.That deal, which is being challenged in Florida federal court, allowed Epstein, who is now 66, to plead guilty to lesser state charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution.Averting a possible life sentence, Epstein was instead sentenced to 13 months in jail. The deal also required he reach financial settlements with dozens of his once-teenage victims and register as a sex offender.Epstein is a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain's Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump.Former federal prosecutor David Weinstein said there's almost no chance Epstein will be allowed to go home after the hearing. Under federal court rules, prosecutors can keep a defendant locked up for three extra days while preparing for a bail hearing without needing a reason. If that happens in Epstein's case, it would mean a bail hearing on Thursday."The government is clearly seeking to have him detained," Weinstein said. "The guy is a millionaire or a billionaire. He has unrestrained assets. If they let him out on a bond, he may take off, go to a jurisdiction where they don't have extradition and they may never get him back."Under the deal, overseen by former Miami U.S. Attorney and current Trump labor secretary Alexander Acosta, Epstein avoided a possible life sentence and served 13 months in jail after pleading guilty to Florida charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution.Acosta has defended the plea deal as appropriate under the circumstances, though the White House said in February that it was "looking into" his handling of the deal.U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra of Florida ruled earlier this year that Epstein's victims should have been consulted under federal law about the deal, and he is now weighing whether to invalidate the deal.Federal prosecutors recently filed court papers in the Florida case contending Epstein's deal, known as an NPA, must stand."The past cannot be undone; the government committed itself to the NPA, and the parties have not disputed that Epstein complied with its provisions," prosecutors wrote in the filing.They acknowledged, however, that the failure to consult victims "fell short of the government's dedication to serve victims to the best of its ability" and that prosecutors "should have communicated with the victims in a straightforward and transparent way."