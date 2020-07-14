Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, faces a bail hearing

NEW YORK CITY -- There are new details in the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, whose bail hearing is set for Tuesday.

Prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday that Maxwell played an "essential role" in recruiting teenage girls for Epstein.

They say at least one of Epstein's victims will tell the judge that Maxwell should be denied bail.

RELATED | Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell bail hearing date set for July 14

Defense attorneys want Epstein's longtime confidant released on bail and suggested $5 million and conditions that would restrict her movements.

Prosecutors said the victims deserve to see Maxwell brought to trial, and releasing her on bail increases the risk of her fleeing.

Federal prosecutors also revealed new details about Maxwell's arrest in New Hampshire on July 2.

RELATED | Alleged Jeffrey Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into federal custody

They say FBI agents had to bust into Maxwell's residence after she ignored demands to open the door.

According to officials, Maxwell tried to hide in another room in the house.

They say agents searched the house and found a cell phone wrapped in tin foil, presumably to attempt to hide it from electronic tracking.

Prosecutors also said that new witnesses have come forward since Maxwell's arrest, and that, combined with new evidence, has the potential to make the case against Maxwell even stronger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citytrialarrestsex traffickingsex abusejeffrey epsteinchild sex assaultsex scandal
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
New details in arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump compares Chicago to 'war zone' after violent weekend
Whiting beach to close indefinitely due to overcrowding
3 in custody after crash, armed robbery on Lake Shore Drive
Chicago bar shut down for violating social distancing rules
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows' diets
California orders shutdown of indoor restaurants, bars
Show More
Naperville, Aurora schools offer choice of hybrid, E-Learning
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, pleasant
Nursing assistant killed in Chicago weekend shooting at memorial
Chicago extends city sticker, permit parking enforcement deadlines
Chicago marathon canceled due to COVID-19, refunds offered
More TOP STORIES News