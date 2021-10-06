surveillance video

Jelani Day update: Police say man on surveillance video knocking on LaSalle door not connected

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man in surveillance video not connected to Jelani Day death

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man seen on surveillance video knocking on the door of a home in LaSalle is not connected to the death of Jelani Day, police said.

The video shows a man knocking on the door of the home. When no one answers, he walks away.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said the man in the video was identified and interviewed, and was in the area pursuant to his employment. He is not a suspect, and no longer considered a person of interest, police said.

Day was an Illinois state University graduate student who went missing on Aug. 24. The video in question was recorded the following day, according to police in Peru, Ill., who posted it to Facebook.

Day's body was found earlier this month in the Illinois River.

An investigation by LaSalle, Peru and Bloomington police forces, Illinois State Police and the FBI continues.

Jelani Day memorial services scheduled



A memorial service for Day will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, at Hancock Stadium, 211 N. Main St. in Normal.

The Multicultural Center is collecting cards and condolences for Day's family until noon on Thursday. All gifts will be presented to the family upon their arrival.

The rain location for the memorial will be Redbird Arena.

A celebration of life for Jelani Day will take place at noon Saturday. The public is invited.

Services will be held in the Danville High School auditorium located at 202 E. Fairchild St., Danville Illinois 61832.

Day always took pride in his appearance and to honor that standard his family has requested that no T-shirts of any kind be worn to the service.

Flowers can be sent to Leek and Son's funeral home located at 304 E. Williams St., Danville, Illinois 61832.
