Jelani Day update: Police say man on surveillance video knocking on LaSalle door not connected

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man seen on surveillance video knocking on the door of a home in LaSalle is not connected to the death of Jelani Day, police said.
The video shows a man knocking on the door of the home. When no one answers, he walks away.
The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said the man in the video was identified and interviewed, and was in the area pursuant to his employment. He is not a suspect, and no longer considered a person of interest, police said.
Day was an Illinois state University graduate student who went missing on August 24. The video in question was recorded the following day, according to police in Peru, Ill., who posted it to Facebook.
Day's body was found earlier this month in the Illinois River.
An investigation by LaSalle, Peru and Bloomington police forces, Illinois State Police and the FBI continues.
Please note: The video at the top of this story is from a previous report
