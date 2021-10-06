surveillance video

Jelani Day update: Police say man on surveillance video knocking on LaSalle door not connected

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Jelani Day case: Mystery grows around disappearance, death of Illinois State University graduate student

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man seen on surveillance video knocking on the door of a home in LaSalle is not connected to the death of Jelani Day, police said.

The video shows a man knocking on the door of the home. When no one answers, he walks away.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said the man in the video was identified and interviewed, and was in the area pursuant to his employment. He is not a suspect, and no longer considered a person of interest, police said.

Day was an Illinois state University graduate student who went missing on August 24. The video in question was recorded the following day, according to police in Peru, Ill., who posted it to Facebook.

RELATED: Jelani Day's family looking for answers after missing ISU student found dead in river

Day's body was found earlier this month in the Illinois River.

An investigation by LaSalle, Peru and Bloomington police forces, Illinois State Police and the FBI continues.

Please note: The video at the top of this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lasalle countysurveillancemissing personbody foundsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
Police working to ID man seen on surveillance video in LaSalle
Elgin man charged in Kane County hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist
Video shows brazen Kane County hit-and-run that injured man, 72
River North crime: 2nd suspect charged in State St. beating, robbery
TOP STORIES
3 teens stabbed outside Chicago Bulls College Prep HS
Foxx: Lightfoot comments on shooting case 'wrong'
CPS updates COVID quarantine protocols
North Side shootout kills teen, ends in crash: CPD
Child injured in North Side hit-and-run
DOJ reviews 'new info' in decision not to charge Nassar investigators
Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit
Show More
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
Judge refuses to toss weapons charge against Rittenhouse
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, mild
Bears' plan for Arlington Park 'not a done deal': village president
First all-women veteran honor flight makes history
More TOP STORIES News