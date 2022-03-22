Coronavirus

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she is positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said.


Psaki tweeted that she took a laboratory test for COVID-19 in preparation for the trip, which gets underway on Wednesday, and was later notified of a positive result.

She said she had two "socially distanced meetings" with Biden on Monday and that he is not considered a "close contact" under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She said she shared the news "out of an abundance of transparency."

Psaki tweeted and released a statement a short time before she was scheduled to step into the White House press room for her daily briefing, accompanied by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who was joining her to discuss the trip.

After a brief delay, Chris Meagher, a deputy press secretary, introduced Sullivan to a waiting White House press corps and he proceeded with the briefing.


Psaki said she will follow CDC guidance and no longer accompany Biden on his stops in Belgium, for a series of meetings with European leaders on Russia's war in Ukraine, and in Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine and has taken in millions of Ukrainians fleeing warfare.

Psaki said she has only experienced mild symptoms and credited being vaccinated against COVID-19. She said under White House COVID-19 protocols, she will work from home and plan to return to work at the end of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.

This is the second time that COVID-19 has forced Psaki to bow out of accompanying Biden abroad. She sat out last fall's trip to Rome and Glasgow, Scotland, after disclosing she had tested positive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessthe white housecoronavirusjoe bidencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
IL reports 1,442 new COVID cases, 44 deaths
New features coming to Chicago airports as travel returns
Illinois reports 753 new COVID cases, 0 deaths
Disney closes Shanghai park as COVID-19 cases surge
TOP STORIES
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago area: UPDATED LIST
Burglary crew behind 200 Chicago area smash-and-grabs, prosecutors say
Lollapalooza releases full lineup
350 restaurants participating in Chicago restaurant week this year
Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China crash
IL reports 1,442 new COVID cases, 44 deaths
IN gov. signs no-permit gun bill
Show More
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
2 killed, 2 critically injured in fiery Washington Park crash: CFD
Marine from Palos Hills stabbed to death in Boston
Russian strike kills 96-year-old Holocaust survivor in Ukraine
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
More TOP STORIES News