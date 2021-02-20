Arts & Entertainment

Actress Jennie Garth helps Springfield food bank win big on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

Jennie Garth, 48, native of Urbana helped a central Illinois food bank win big on ABC's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A food bank in central Illinois is $168,000 richer thanks to actress Jennie Garth.

Garth is donating the money that she won on ABC's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" to the Springfield-based Central Illinois Foodbank.

"It doesn't come around too too often, so we were really excited and blessed to receive the gift because an extra $168,600 really means a lot of food going out," said Adam Handy, partner resource coordinator for the food bank. "It really helps us continue the work we're already doing."

Garth, an Illinois native who grew up outside Urbana, wanted to do something to help people in the food bank's 21-county service area with her winnings from her successful answer in the "food and drink" category on Thursday's episode, Handy said.

Garth starred in the television shows, "Beverly Hills, 90210," and "What I Like About You."
