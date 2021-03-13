Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez still together despite reports of split, are 'working through some things'

By Chloe Melas, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are still together.

The couple released a statement to CNN Saturday morning through their representative clarifying that they remain in a relationship and are "working through some things."

The statement comes after CNN, citing a source close to the couple, and other news organizations reported Friday that the couple had broken up.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been in a relationship since 2017.

A representative for the couple says they are still engaged.

It will be the fourth marriage for Lopez, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodriguez, who has been divorced since 2008.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentengagementcelebrityjennifer lopezalex rodriguezcelebrity engagements
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago dyes river green amid toned down St. Patrick's Day
UC mass vaccination site open to 4 additional Chicago ZIP Codes
Barstool Sports founder witnesses car theft during Chicago pizza review
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
Woman fatally struck by CTA train
Indiana could see $5.8 billion in new COVID relief money
This band of bagpipers has sham-rocked Chicago for nearly a century
Show More
Harry and Meghan can only seek justice in the court of public opinion
Shamrock Our Blocks gets South Side in St. Patrick's Day spirit
BGA investigates alleged corruption surrounding suburban election
Trinity Irish Dancers find new ways to perform during pandemic
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
More TOP STORIES News