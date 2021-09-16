jeopardy

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' through end of 2021

Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'

LOS ANGELES -- Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will share guest-hosting duties for "Jeopardy!" through the end of the year, producers announced Thursday.

Bialik will guest-host the syndicated series from Sept. 20 until Nov. 5. She'll then split hosting duties with Jennings "as their schedules allow," producers said.

Former contestant Jennings holds a variety of "Jeopardy!" records, including consecutive games won (74) and highest regular-season winnings ($2,520,700). Both have previously guest-hosted the show, and Jennings appeared earlier this year on the ABC game show "The Chase."

The syndicated show is once again in search of a permanent host after former executive producer Mike Richards, who landed the job in August, stepped down after a report of past demeaning comments he had made about women, homeless people and others on a podcast. Richards was ousted as the show's executive producer a week and a half later.

Before departing the show, Richards taped a week's worth of episodes that are currently airing.

SEE ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' pays tribute to Alex Trebek by naming iconic stage in beloved former host's name
The producers of "Jeopardy!" have honored beloved former host Alex Trebek by naming the iconic quiz show's stage after him.



