Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:' Who won game 2?

"Jeopardy James" Holzhauer is giving his fellow champs a run for their money after winning round 2 of "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time."

He bested Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter Wednesday night in the epic competition that kicked off Tuesday.

Jennings won the first match of the tournament, but so far Rutter has been left in the dust -- but he could still make a comeback.



While Jennings can claim the longest winning streak in "Jeopardy!" history, Holzhauer holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records, and Rutter is the highest money winner of all time across any television game show.

The first champion to win three matches earns the "G.O.A.T." title and wins the $1 million prize.

Both runners-up will receive $250,000.

"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" continues Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabcalex trebekjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News