Urban Legend: The story of the Jersey Devil

The "demon" is said to have the head of a horse, the body of a man, wings of a bat, and a long tail and haunted the woods in New Jersey since the 1700s.

New Jersey -- The New Jersey Devil is a mythical creature that has haunted the woods of the New Jersey Pine Barrens since the 1700s, and has been said to be New Jersey's version of Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster.

This is an urban legend that has been passed on for generations.

There have been reported sightings and incidents involving this creature throughout the years, bringing fear to N.J. residents.

The legend of the Jersey Devil has grown over the years and has become ingrained into the culture of New Jersey.