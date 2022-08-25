WATCH LIVE

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tests positive for COVID-19

White's office says he is experiencing mild symptoms

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
13 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Thursday.

Secretary White is experiencing mild symptoms and will work from home during his quarantine, his office said.

White is double vaccinated and twice boosted and will follow CDC and IDPH quarantine guidelines, his office said.

