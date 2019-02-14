U.S. & WORLD

Jet ski blunder leaves Porsche partially submerged in Australia harbor

EMBED </>More Videos

A black Porsche Cayenne, which costs upward of $65,000, was seen in about a foot of water on a boat ramp with the jet ski floating behind it. (Perth Boat School/Storyful)

MUNSTER, Australia --
A Porsche owner was left with an expensive problem after a jet ski launch gone wrong left one of the luxury sedans partially submerged in a Western Australia harbor.

It's not clear exactly how the botched launch unfolded, but video of the aftermath showed the black Porsche Cayenne, which starts at $65,000, in about a foot of water on a boat ramp with the jet ski bobbing behind it, still attached to its trailer.

The Perth Boat School, which shared footage of the aftermath on Facebook, joked that the incident "would be a good time to say that we can also train people how to launch boats."

The accident happened Feb. 14 in Woodman Point, an area outside of Perth that is home to a large national park popular for its beaches and coastal activities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
porscheu.s. & worldaustralia
U.S. & WORLD
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
Parents accused of causing baby daughter's death, over 60 fractures
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Jason Van Dyke's wife speaks out after former CPD officer beaten in Conn. prison
R. Kelly seen having sex with 14-year-old girl in new tape, attorney says
Illinois minimum wage bill raising hourly rate to $15 passes House
Celebrating Valentine's Day and 100 years of life
SEE INSIDE: Al Capone's home on Chicago's South Side for sale
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Northwestern basketball halftime show features special senior moment
Show More
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Pregnant woman attacked on CTA Red Line train near Addison stop
Spring Training 2019: Cubs rain-soaked workouts in Mesa
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
Jussie Smollett: 'I am not weak'
More News