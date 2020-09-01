Pilot reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane in Los Angeles

A pilot landing an American Airlines jet at LAX reported a bizarre and close encounter.
LOS ANGELES, California -- A pilot landing an American Airlines jet at Los Angeles International Airport reported a bizarre and close encounter Sunday night.

The pilot called air traffic control to report a man wearing a jetpack flying near the plane.

Tower tapes released detail the pilot's exchange.

Pilot: "Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack."

Tower: "American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?"

Pilot: "Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude."

The jet was flying at an altitude of 3,000 feet at the time of the encounter.

The tower then warned other approaching flights to be on the lookout for a man in the jetpack.

The incident is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countybizarreairplane
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police return fire, strike man in Pilsen shootout; 2 others in custody
FBI-Chicago warns gang cabal may be targeting police officers
Trump set to visit Kenosha Tuesday after protests, violence in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
52 former Black franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination
IL residents receiving unemployment benefits from other states despite not applying for them
Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer claims self-defense again on Tucker Carlson
1 in custody after Warrenville standoff
Show More
Over 500 shot in Chicago in August; police say crime is still down
Chicago man charged with murder in shooting death of teen activist
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, scattered showers and storms Tuesday
Walmart launches Amazon Prime competitor program
Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
More TOP STORIES News