Woman tied up, robbed while leaving jewelry store on Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 69-year-old jewelry store worker was tied up by her hands and held at gunpoint while three men robbed her on the Southwest Side Wednesday, police said.

Chicago police said the woman was robbed as she was leaving King's Jewelry in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood just before 6 p.m.

The thieves then held a 59-year-old man at gunpoint and demanded a keycode so that they could take property from within the jewelry store in the 2400 block of W. 63rd St., police said.

The offenders fled the scene.

No one is in custody at this time, according to CPD.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago lawnbusinessrobberyjewelryarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago could expect several inches of snow, ice Friday
Missing Cicero teen vanished day her home was burglarized
Chicago-area soldier dies during free fall training exercise
Video captures violent encounter between Dixmoor officer, 66-year-old woman
Hinsdale murder trial begins for mother bludgeoned to death
Lightfoot scolds aldermen for comments on LGBTQ business study
Yasmin Acree's family searching for answers 12 years after her disappearance
Show More
Visit 3 Chicago institutions for free over MLK weekend
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
Chicago DOT employees robbed at gunpoint while working
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News