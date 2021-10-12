First Lady Jill Biden tour takes her to Chicago to mark end of National Hispanic Heritage Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- First Lady Jill Biden will visit Chicago Tuesday and Wednesday, as part of a multi-city tour marking the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month.
President Joe Biden traveled to the Chicago area Thursday to promote vaccine mandates, and the announcement was made soon after that the first lady would be visiting, as well.
Jill Biden will arrive in Chicago on Tuesday and leave on Wednesday morning, according to the White House.
She plans to visit the National Museum of Mexican Art and the Arturo Velasquez Institute as part of a three-city tour to mark the final week of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
The other two stops on the tour include Kansas City, Missouri and Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The first lady will take part in conversations and listening sessions in each of those communities, hearing the personal stories and concerns of Hispanic Americans.
