jill biden

First Lady Jill Biden tour takes her to Chicago to mark end of National Hispanic Heritage Month

Biden plans to visit National Museum of Mexican Art, Arturo Velasquez Institute
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- First Lady Jill Biden will visit Chicago Tuesday and Wednesday, as part of a multi-city tour marking the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month.

President Joe Biden traveled to the Chicago area Thursday to promote vaccine mandates, and the announcement was made soon after that the first lady would be visiting, as well.

Jill Biden will arrive in Chicago on Tuesday and leave on Wednesday morning, according to the White House.

RELATED: President Joe Biden reschedules trip to Chicago after canceling last week's visit

She plans to visit the National Museum of Mexican Art and the Arturo Velasquez Institute as part of a three-city tour to mark the final week of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The other two stops on the tour include Kansas City, Missouri and Allentown, Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day

The first lady will take part in conversations and listening sessions in each of those communities, hearing the personal stories and concerns of Hispanic Americans.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagopilsenlittle villagerace and culture abc7 chicagojill bidenrace in americahispanic heritagerace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JILL BIDEN
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Chicago next week
Biden touts vaccine mandates in Chicago visit
First lady Jill Biden on cover of Vogue: 'GMA' 1st look
Jill Biden, Anthony Fauci on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' amid vaccine push
TOP STORIES
Travelers brace for more issues as Southwest Airlines flights canceled
Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach
Severe storms stir up damaging winds, hail
White Sox look to even ALDS against Astros in Game 4
Vaccine efficacy against hospitalization dips for adults over 65
At least 2 dead after small plane crashes into CA neighborhood
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Tuesday
Show More
Unusual defense plan for Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson
Pritzker working to close loophole exploited vaccine mandate opponents
Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl abducted in Merrillville
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets in sandwich
Evanston Pride to host storytelling event for National Coming Out Day
More TOP STORIES News