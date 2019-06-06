Windy City LIVE

Chicago journalist, Jim DeRogatis discusses new book, Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly"

Chicago journalist, Jim DeRogatis, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to discuss his new book, "Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly."

DeRogatis has been reporting on R. Kelly for nearly 20 years.

Pick up a copy of his new book here: www.amazon.com/Soulless-Case-Against-R-Kelly/dp/1419740075

Jim DeRogatis will be at The Hideout Chicago, 1354 W. Wabansia, on Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m. in conversation with my former Chicago Sun-Times colleagues Abdon Pallasch and Mary Mitchell and moderator Mikki Kendall, as well as special guests. Then, stay for some much-needed musical catharsis starting at 9 p.m. from Some Velvet Evening and VORTIS, which will play its new album on Cavetone Records, This Machine Kills Fascists, in its entirety (in addition to noisy surprises from them, too). Books and vinyl LPs will be on sale all night from Women & Children First. The $10 cover charge benefits Our Music My Body, and purchasing tickets in advance is recommended, since the event is expected to sell out; click here.

Jim DeRogatis will be at the Chicago Humanities Festival on Thursday, June 13, 6 p.m. at Chop Shop 2033 W. North Ave., in conversation with Kenyette Tisha Barnes and Oronike Odeleye of #MuteRKelly and journalist Kyra Kyles.

Purchase tickets here and use the code Soulless15 for $15 off the general price (which means $5 admission).
