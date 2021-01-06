vote 2020

Underwood dismisses Republican Jim Oberweis' challenge to her victory in 14th District Congressional race

Oberweis alleges thousands of illegal votes were counted: 'We're asking for a do-over,' spokesman said
NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood isn't paying much attention to the man she defeated in November, who is making an attempt to overturn election results, a spokeswoman indicated Tuesday.

Republican Jim Oberweis is alleging voting irregularities and has asked the House of Representatives to void the election results in Illinois' 14th District. Underwood was sworn in Sunday.

"The results of this election will not change," said Underwood spokeswoman Andra Belknap. "Congresswoman Underwood was sworn into the 117th Congress on Jan. 3 and remains focused on the work the people of the 14th District elected her to do."

RELATED: Illinois Election Results: Lauren Underwood to win re-election in 14th District race, ABC News projects

Underwood defeated Oberweis by more than 5,300 votes in November to win a second term. Oberweis claims thousands of illegal votes were counted and in one case, and a Wisconsin resident voted illegally in the district.

"We're asking for a do-over," Oberweis spokesman Travis Akin said, adding the full House will review Oberweis' claims.

RELATED: Republican Jim Oberweis files for discovery recount in 14th District Congressional race

The race between Oberweis and Underwood was among the most expensive in Illinois. Underwood raised more than $7 million, while Oberweis raised about $2.5 million.

The largely white district outside Chicago has historically been Republican but flipped in 2018. Underwood, who is Black, was the first woman and first minority to win the congressional seat once held by Speaker Dennis Hastert.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisspringfieldvotinghouse of representativesvote 2020congressional raceelection
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Jan. 6 explained: How Congress will count Electoral College votes today
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' him votes
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
Stakes high for upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fr. Pfleger issues response after child sex abuse allegation
Chicago woman says she received $76 stimulus check, not $600 as expected
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Gov. Pritzker to give COVID-19 update as IL nears 1M cases
Several robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview: CPD
Macy's closing Water Tower location on Mag Mile
Protesters backing Trump roll into DC to cheer him on
Show More
Man charged in Volo shooting over stolen vehicle that left teen dead
Robbers hit 3 banks in 3 hours: police
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Amazon's at-home COVID test now available online
Chicago Weather: Morning fog then cloudy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News