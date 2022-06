HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- You know him best from "Good Time." Now, Jimmie JJ Walker is heading to Hammond, Indiana, this weekend.He will be hosting the 70's Soul Jam at The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond Casino Saturday.The Stylists, Blue Magic Heatwave and Chicago band The Emotions will all perform.The event begins at 8 p.m.Walker chatted with ABC7 about the upcoming event.Tickets are available here