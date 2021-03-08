Job: Programming and Promotion Internship, Remote - Summer 2021

Job Description:
ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.
The Programming department produces local programs such as Windy City Live and other long-form specials, as well as digital original content for the Localish Network and other ABC platforms. The Promotion department handles marketing for the News, Programming and Sales departments at ABC7, as well as producing programming and original content.
Responsibilities:
A day in the life...
-Support the entire production team in its day-to-day operations, as well as work on specific projects including, but not limited to, the following:
Research on upcoming guests and segment pitches
Assisting social media across all platforms, including but not limited to cutting clips for YouTube, Instagram story posts, writing tweets and more.
Attend department meeting and brainstorming sessions
Working with director to make daily schedules, production layouts and music cue sheets.
Helping coordinate Programming and Promotion productions shoots; Potentially attend socially distanced outdoor shoots
Basic Qualifications:
What you bring to the role..
-A strong interest in the Television industry.
-Experience through major or past internships within the T.V. industry.
-Strong Communication Skills
-Highly Organized
-Ability to Multitask
-A passion to make the most out of the experience for your future.
Preferred Qualifications:
-Works well on teams and independently with minimal direction
-Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
-Proficient working on Macs and PCs
-Social Media experience in a professional environment (please list all forms on your resume)
Required Education:
Junior, Senior, Grad Student or Recent Graduate within 18 months of graduation at the time of application
Preferred Education:
Pursuing a degree, or recently completed a degree, in Communications, Journalism or Broadcast Studies
Additional Information:
Internship eligibility:
-All students must possess unrestricted work authorization
-All students must be at least 18 years old
-At the time of application, must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring) prior to participation in the internship program - OR - be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last six (6) months - OR - be currently participating in the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program or Disney Professional Internship Program in order to qualify for this internship.
-All candidates must be available from May through August
-All candidates must be willing to work up to 16-20 hours/week
-All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule during the session
-This position is remote, and can be located utilizing a dedicated home office that includes reliable internet and phone service
Candidates should upload a cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 775886BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Job: Programming and Promotion Internship, Remote - Summer 2021
