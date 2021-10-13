Job: Connected TV App Newscast Producer

Job Description
We are looking for a multi-skilled producer with experience and vision who will launch live daily news programs for ABC7 Chicago's streaming channel. The producer will identify interesting ways to create high-impact content for digital platforms. The ideal candidate must have rock solid news judgment and be aggressive when it comes to covering breaking news. The successful candidate will have strong writing, communication and organizational skills. The individual must be multi-skilled and will be required to book and conduct interviews, write, shoot, edit, and post content. Must be able to work unpredictable hours and work under deadline pressure, and new tasks may be assigned as the position develops. The ability to connect with our local community and understand important issues facing Chicago is a must.
Responsibilities
Basic Qualifications:
Education:
Bachelor's Degree (preferably in Journalism, Media, Film, etc.)
Additional Information:
This is a NABET represented position.
To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 871366BR or use the link:
https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/connected-tv-newscast-producer-wls/391/19769918
About ABC Owned TV Stations:
Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.
About The Walt Disney Company:
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.
This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business segment we call ABC Owned TV Stations.
WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.