Job: Connected TV App Newscast Producer

ABC7 Chicago's No. 1 news is seeking an energetic, enthusiastic and creative producer to help create next generation newscasts.

We are looking for a multi-skilled producer with experience and vision who will launch live daily news programs for ABC7 Chicago's streaming channel. The producer will identify interesting ways to create high-impact content for digital platforms. The ideal candidate must have rock solid news judgment and be aggressive when it comes to covering breaking news. The successful candidate will have strong writing, communication and organizational skills. The individual must be multi-skilled and will be required to book and conduct interviews, write, shoot, edit, and post content. Must be able to work unpredictable hours and work under deadline pressure, and new tasks may be assigned as the position develops. The ability to connect with our local community and understand important issues facing Chicago is a must.

  • Craft fast-paced, visually compelling daily newscast; manage all aspects of the show

  • Pitch story ideas on a daily basis

  • Book guests and creating relevant feature segments

  • Communicate with reporters about the focus and format of their stories.

  • Create some graphics and desktop editing

  • Communicate well with others in the newsroom when building shows; collaborate with digital team


  • Minimum of 3 years' producing experience at a local news station

  • Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

  • Detail oriented with strong editorial and production skills

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

  • Demonstrate consistent use of social media in all parts of newscast creation from story selection to on-air presentation

  • Must be able to work flexible hours (including nights, overnights, holidays) and adaptable to change


    Bachelor's Degree (preferably in Journalism, Media, Film, etc.)

    This is a NABET represented position.

    To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 871366BR or use the link:
    https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/connected-tv-newscast-producer-wls/391/19769918

