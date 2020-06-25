Job Description
ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 news, is seeking a creative and self-motivated news writer and producer to join our team.
Basic Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft a thoughtful, visually compelling newscast that meets the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. Strong organizational and time-management skills are a must. Duties also include creating some graphics, desktop editing and producing content for our digital platforms. Must be willing to work a variety of shifts, including mornings and weekends. Must have 3-5 years experience producing newscasts.
Required Education
College degree required.
Preferred Qualifications
Large market experience is preferred
Additional Information
This is a NABET represented position. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 762699BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting location - Chicago, Illinois
Job: Daily Hire News Writer & Producer
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More