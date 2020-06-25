abc7chicago jobs

Job: Daily Hire News Writer & Producer

Job Description
ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 news, is seeking a creative and self-motivated news writer and producer to join our team.

Basic Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft a thoughtful, visually compelling newscast that meets the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. Strong organizational and time-management skills are a must. Duties also include creating some graphics, desktop editing and producing content for our digital platforms. Must be willing to work a variety of shifts, including mornings and weekends. Must have 3-5 years experience producing newscasts.

Required Education
College degree required.

Preferred Qualifications
Large market experience is preferred

Additional Information

This is a NABET represented position. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 762699BR

No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting location - Chicago, Illinois
