Job: Executive Director, Technology Stations

Job Description
The Executive Director at WLS will oversee the operations and maintenance functions of technical personnel, equipment, infrastructure, and building facilities to ensure a smooth and efficient operation for broadcast, production and NexGen endeavors. This person will also assist the Division Technology team in the development of long-term goals and action plans to ensure smooth implementations of new technologies to meet company-wide goals.

Responsibilities
  • Operate WLS in compliance with all FCC, OSHA and FAA regulations as well as all company policies and procedures

  • Oversee the management and development of WLS technology personnel

  • Plan and Execute short and long-term technical projects relating to WLS technical facilities, including remote sites.

  • Assist Division Technology in the development of long-term goals and action plans to ensure smooth implementations of new technologies to meet company-wide goals.

  • Troubleshoot and repair complex equipment used in daily operation including equipment associated with broadcast operations, network infrastructure, transmission facilities, production control rooms, etc.

  • Develop and manage operational budgets and maintain proper documentation.

  • Manage the maintenance of building facility in accordance with all local building codes and provide resources to assist building tenants.

  • Maintain public safety equipment and standards for building infrastructure.

    • Basic Qualifications

  • Minimum of 8 years of technical management experience working in a broadcast facility

  • Proven experience in leading a diverse team of technologists to set and accomplish organizational goals

  • Effectively managing complex projects and operational budgets

  • Strong IT based skills, networking and IP video streaming and distribution infrastructure, with understanding of SMPTE ST-2110 and SMPTE ST- 2022.

  • RF experience is necessary.

  • Ability to plan, design, construct, maintain and operate of all aspects of an advanced broadcast studio facility and remote Transmitter sites including a Doppler Radar site

  • Able to manage multiple tasks in a fast paced environment with excellent attention to detail, accuracy and strong organizational skills

  • Strong leadership, management and interpersonal skills with the ability to direct and motivate the technical staff and work well with all station departments.


    • Required Education

    Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.

    Preferred Education
    Project Management Certification or equivalent a plus.

    Additional Information
    Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at www.disneycareers.com.
    Requisition ID # 765267BR

    No phone calls, please.

    Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

    Reporting location - Chicago, Illinois
