Job Description
ABC7 Chicago, Chicago's #1 News, is seeking a daily hire reporter to cover news and enterprise stories for all of our platforms.
Responsibilities:
The successful candidate will be an aggressive, self-sufficient journalist who demonstrates the ability to craft a compelling story through active live reports, good use of sound and engaging video. Must be willing to shoot and edit stories for all ABC7 platforms. We are looking for a reporter who pitches original stories, interesting angles on big stories and works sources to break news.
Basic Qualifications:
Must be able to develop a story from conception to completion. Ability to write, shoot and edit news and feature stories under deadline pressure. Must possess knowledge of digital platforms and social media. Knowledge of web publishing preferred. Must be willing to work all shifts, including weekends.
Required Education:
College degree required; 3-5 years of medium to large market experience preferred
Additional Information:
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 769285BR
Job: Daily Hire Reporter
