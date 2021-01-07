Job: Weekend Assignment Editor/Desk Assistant

Responsibilities:

Coordinating news coverage and dispatching colleagues to news stories

Collaborating with news managers and producers to plan and execute news coverage

Gathering information and verifying facts of news stories

Monitoring scanners, social media, email and other information sources for news stories

Maintaining contact and developing relationships with newsmakers, agencies, police and fire departments and other news sources

Communicating new information to colleagues in a timely manner

Ability to post information on digital platforms, including social media

Basic Qualifications:

ABC7 Chicago is looking for a resourceful, aggressive journalist to become part of the weekend assignment desk team.The successful candidate will be an aggressive, self-sufficient journalist who recognizes a good news story and understands what it takes to bring it to audiences on all platforms.Must understand and meet all journalistic and ethical standards when developing stories for all ABC7 platforms. Must be an excellent communicator and team player who demonstrates ability to assess newsworthiness of information. Must understand how to leverage social media as a news gathering tool.Required Education: College degree requiredPreferred Qualifications: 3-5 years newsroom experience strongly preferred.Additional Information: This is a NABET represented positionCandidates should apply on line atRequisition ID#: 771687BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL