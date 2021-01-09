abc7chicago jobs

Job: Weekend Morning Newscast Producer

ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news is seeking an energetic, creative producer for our weekend morning newscasts.

Basic Qualifications:



  • The ideal candidate must have rock solid news judgment and be aggressive when it comes to covering breaking news;

  • The successful candidate will have strong writing, communication and organizational skills;

  • Must demonstrate consistent use of social media in all parts of newscast creation from story selection to on-air presentation;

  • Must be able to work unpredictable hours and work under deadline pressure.


    • Preferred Qualifications:


    3-5 years of medium to large market experience is preferred.

    Responsibilities:


    In addition to crafting a fast paced, visually compelling show, the producer is responsible for booking guests and creating relevant feature segments that will be of interest to weekend morning news viewers. The producer will communicate with reporters about the focus and format of their stories. The producer will also be responsible for creating some graphics and editing video at their desktop.

    Required Education:


    College degree required.

    Additional Information:



    This is a NABET represented position.

    Candidates should apply on line at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID#: 771646BR

    No phone calls, please.

    Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

    Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
    Related topics:
    careersabc7chicago jobs
