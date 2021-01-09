Job: Weekend Morning Newscast Producer

Basic Qualifications:
Preferred Qualifications:
3-5 years of medium to large market experience is preferred.
Responsibilities:
In addition to crafting a fast paced, visually compelling show, the producer is responsible for booking guests and creating relevant feature segments that will be of interest to weekend morning news viewers. The producer will communicate with reporters about the focus and format of their stories. The producer will also be responsible for creating some graphics and editing video at their desktop.
Required Education:
College degree required.
Additional Information:
This is a NABET represented position.
Candidates should apply on line at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID#: 771646BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL