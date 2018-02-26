abc7chicago jobs

Job: Part-Time Broadcast IT Specialist

Job Description
WLS-TV is seeking a Part-Time Broadcast IT Specialist

Responsibilities
Duties include monitoring and support of the Broadcast IT and traditional IT infrastructure. This individual must be especially attentive to the stations Broadcast IT needs, including Newsroom Systems, Graphics and Master Control Room equipment, among others. The TV station is a demanding environment, and timely response to email and other forms of electronic communication, Zoom, Teams, phone & cellular based communication is a must. Must be willing to work a flexible schedule, that schedule can be a mix of daytime, evenings and some weekends throughout the year.

Basic Qualifications
Candidate must have a proven ability in diagnosing complex systems and be able to troubleshoot and remedy critical issues as they arise. Other attributes of this position include the ability to work well in a fast paced rapidly evolving environment, work well in an unsupervised role, multitask remotely with others, being highly organized, take charge and triage when in a crisis situation. You will learn on the job, an aptitude for learning quickly on your own or from others, train others constantly and create/maintain professional looking technical documentation is a must.
Required Education
This position requires a completed and verifiable four year degree in Computer Science or an engineering discipline. Strong knowledge of Linux operating systems is required, in addition to Windows or MAC. Administration of a cloud platform and VMWare ESXi or Cisco USC is also required. Strong knowledge of at least one scripting or programming platform such as PowerShell or SQL needed.

Additional Information
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com

Requisition ID# 852604BR

No phone calls, please

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
