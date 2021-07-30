Job: Programming Associate Producer

Job Description:
ABC 7 Chicago, WLS Television, an ABC/Disney owned television station and Chicago's No. 1 television station is looking for a highly motivated Associate Producer to produce compelling stories and provide support to our local programming team.
The ideal candidate comes with a can-do attitude and the ability to find and craft compelling stories - both short-form and long-form. We value team-first players who bring value to every aspect of the production process and can help coordinate/execute field shoots and live programming events. We need someone who is efficient, organized, can communicate effectively and can get things done in a fast-paced work environment.
This is NOT an entry level position. We need someone who can handle pre-interviews, writing, producing, shooting, editing and is willing to challenge themselves in all areas of the storytelling and production process.
Responsibilities:
- Coordinate and produce field shoots and live events (both the pre- and post-production process), ability to shoot and edit stories as needed.
- Pre-interviews, script writing, graphics coordination, video rights & clearances and logistics for story/event productions.
- Research, pitch and find original Chicago-centric stories with a wide audience appeal.
- Go between programming department graphics, sales and news departments.
- Proven track record of being a team player with a history of creative problem solving and the ability to bring fresh ideas to the table.
Basic Qualifications
- Minimum of 3 years of field and/or production experience in the television industry
- Must have the proven ability to take a story from concept to completion, including researching, interviewing, producing, writing, shooting and editing.
- Strong editorial judgement
- Tenacity to pitch the stories you believe in
- Experience performing well under pressure
- Willingness to work a flexible schedule. Some weekends will be required.
Preferred Qualifications
- Ability to edit using Adobe Premiere preferred
- Adobe suite proficiency preferred
- Ability to shoot video using prosumer and DSLR cameras
- Dalet experience a plus
- Bachelor's Degree
Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID #831746BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Job: Programming Associate Producer
