abc7chicago jobs

Job: Programming Associate Producer

Job Description:
ABC 7 Chicago, WLS Television, an ABC/Disney owned television station and Chicago's No. 1 television station is looking for a highly motivated Associate Producer to produce compelling stories and provide support to our local programming team.

The ideal candidate comes with a can-do attitude and the ability to find and craft compelling stories - both short-form and long-form. We value team-first players who bring value to every aspect of the production process and can help coordinate/execute field shoots and live programming events. We need someone who is efficient, organized, can communicate effectively and can get things done in a fast-paced work environment.

This is NOT an entry level position. We need someone who can handle pre-interviews, writing, producing, shooting, editing and is willing to challenge themselves in all areas of the storytelling and production process.

Responsibilities:
- Coordinate and produce field shoots and live events (both the pre- and post-production process), ability to shoot and edit stories as needed.
- Pre-interviews, script writing, graphics coordination, video rights & clearances and logistics for story/event productions.
- Research, pitch and find original Chicago-centric stories with a wide audience appeal.
- Go between programming department graphics, sales and news departments.
- Proven track record of being a team player with a history of creative problem solving and the ability to bring fresh ideas to the table.

Basic Qualifications
- Minimum of 3 years of field and/or production experience in the television industry
- Must have the proven ability to take a story from concept to completion, including researching, interviewing, producing, writing, shooting and editing.
- Strong editorial judgement
- Tenacity to pitch the stories you believe in
- Experience performing well under pressure
- Willingness to work a flexible schedule. Some weekends will be required.

Preferred Qualifications

- Ability to edit using Adobe Premiere preferred
- Adobe suite proficiency preferred
- Ability to shoot video using prosumer and DSLR cameras
- Dalet experience a plus
- Bachelor's Degree

Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID #831746BR

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoloopabc7chicago jobsjobs hiringjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Daypart Executive Producer
Job: Weekend Morning Newscast Producer
Job: Daily Hire Digital Producer
WLS-TV is an equal opportunity employer
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. expected to issue mask guidelines
CDC document warns Delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
Carol Stream woman charged after Yellowstone bear encounter
IL Repubs. seek review of potentially fraudulent IDES benefits
Geneva native earns 6th in Olympic triathlon
Repubs. want to boot Kinzinger from House GOP after Jan. 6 hearing
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
Show More
Eviction moratoriums ending: What renters need to know
Lollapalooza continues Friday amid rising COVID cases in Chicago
New Glarus, WI offers traditional Swiss heritage all on 1 tank of gas
Las Vegas to mask up indoors again after Nevada adopts COVID-19 rule
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' release
More TOP STORIES News