Job: Programming Producer/Editor

Chicago's #1 TV station is looking for a multi-skilled producer / editor and modern visual storyteller to create original video content for all of our platforms - TV, digital and social media.The ideal candidate will be a self-starter and a "natural" at crafting compelling stories. The ideal candidate will also possess the following skills:-Must be able to pitch, shoot and edit their own stories.-Adept at researching and finding positive community stories, feature stories and "shareable" content-Work alongside production team to establish a visual style and gather / edit video that enhances the editorial narrative in a variety of program formats.-Work with sales clients producing / shooting / editing integrated content.-Must be a master organizer, planner and be able to handle the logistics of live broadcasts, post production, events, multiple on-going projects and crews-Working knowledge of Canon C300 / Sony FX3Produce / Shoot / Edit both short-form and long-form video content, half-hour programs, live programming specials and social video content as needed. Must be an idea generator, problem-solver and be willing to collaborate and work with a large creative team.Minimum of 5 years shooting, editing & producing original video content for a TV station or similar professional environment. A strong knowledge of digital platforms, social media and experience with Adobe Premiere is preferred..-Ability to edit using Adobe Premiere preferred-Ability to shoot video using prosumer and DSLR cameras-Bachelor's DegreeTo apply, use this link:Reporting Location - Chicago, ILRequisition ID #968099BR