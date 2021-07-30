Job: Programming Production Assistant

ABC 7 Chicago, WLS Television, an ABC/Disney owned television station and Chicago's #1 television station is looking for a highly motivated Production Assistant to help in the production of compelling stories and provide support to our local programming team.The ideal candidate comes with a can-do attitude and the ability to find and assist in the crafting of compelling stories - both short form and long form. We value team-first players who bring value to every aspect of the production process and can help coordinate/execute field shoots and live programming events. We need someone who is efficient, organized, can communicate effectively and can get things done in a face-paced work environment.This is an entry level position. We need someone who can handle pre-interviews, social media scheduling as well as light writing, producing, shooting, editing and is willing to challenge themselves in all areas of the storytelling and production process.-Serve as production assistant on field shoots and at live events (both the pre and post-production process.-Pre-interviews, script writing, graphics coordination, video rights & clearances and logistics for story/event productions.-Fill out and coordinate music cue sheets for programming department.-Research, pitch and find original Chicago-centric stories with a wide audience appeal.-Proven track record of being a team player with a history of creative problem solving and the ability to bring fresh ideas to the table.-Minimum of 1 year of field and/or production experience in the television industry-Must have experience in researching, interviewing, social media scheduling and minor production coordination.-Tenacity to pitch the stories you believe in-Experience performing well under pressure-Willingness to work a flexible schedule. Some weekends will be required.-Ability to edit using Adobe Premiere preferred-Ability to shoot video using prosumer and DSLR cameras-Bachelor's DegreeTo apply, use this link:Reporting Location - Chicago, ILRequisition ID #957285BRThe General Entertainment Content group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.