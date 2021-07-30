WLS-TV (ABC7) Programming, Promotion & Publicity Intern, Summer/Fall 2023

Job Summary:

Be a part of an innovative team and culture...

ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.

The Creative Services internship program is very hands-on. You will gain knowledge and real-world experience in production, post-production, promotion writing, and digital media marketing.

Responsibilities:

A Day in the Life...

You will learn from both promotion producers and programming producers on how to create promos and content for special programs and "Local-ish". You will have the opportunity to pitch story ideas to the programming team and you will be responsible for shepherding various projects through to completion. You will get the chance to work on the station's weekly talk show, "Windy City Weekend", where you will help with social media and other production tasks involved with getting a weekly show on the air. You will gain exposure to multiple departments at the station, including News, Digital, Programming, Promotion, Production and Publicity. Video editing experience is essential.

What we are looking for...

- Video editing experience in Adobe Premiere

- ttention to detail, exacting standards, and superior organization skills

- Strong writing skills

- Major or previous coursework in Broadcast Journalism, Communications, Video Production, or related major

Preferred Qualifications

Undergraduate students in their Junior or Senior year or recently graduated within the past 6 months

Required Education:

Must be enrolled in an accredited college/university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring/fall) prior to participation in the internship program OR must have graduated from a college/university within 6 months OR currently participating in a Disney College Program or Disney Professional Internship

Additional Details:

- Must possess unrestricted work authorization

- Must be at least 18 years of age

- Must not have completed one year of continual employment on a Disney internship or program.

Program Dates

- All candidates must be available from June 2023 through early January 2024

- All candidates must be willing to work 20 hours/week during a Monday through Sunday schedule (hours and days to be determined by your supervisor, and could include nights, weekends, and holidays)

- All candidates must be able to have a consistent, reliable work schedule throughout the session

- All candidates must provide their own housing and transportation for the duration of the internship. This internship is located in Chicago, IL.

To apply, use this link: www.disneycareers.com.

Requisition ID #10046546

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.