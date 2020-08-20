Job: Digital Sales Planner

Create strategic digital plans that maximize digital revenue and meet client objectives. Work in partnership with the Sales teams to develop, price, and prepare multi-platform digital packages that incorporate ABC7chicago.com & OTV properties and, in some cases, ABC Network, ESPN, Freeform, National Geographic and FX.

Utilize inventory tools to assess site sell-through and forecast future demand accurately to prepare plans that meet the needs of the client within the constraints of site traffic and product availability. Collaborate with the ABC OTV Inventory team to understand current inventory trends.

Be an educational resource for Sales on what can be sold digitally and make appropriate suggestions to meet client KPIs

Understand ABC Owned Television sites and products, but also social, native, audience targeting, DAR and reach extension to put together media plans customized to each client.

Monitor queue and book digital orders in O1 accurately and efficiently.

Work closely with and communicate directly with client/agency contacts for general account support and campaign assistance.

Serve as primary liaison between clients and Ad Operations to ensure campaigns launch on time and deliver in full by actively overseeing delivery and revising or optimizing plans as necessary to exceed client expectations.

Complete necessary paperwork s through internal and external channels

Update PowerPoint packages and product one sheets as necessary

Minimum of 2 years of experience in strategic planning (with an agency or publisher) or digital ad sales

Understanding of the basics of digital advertising with a functional knowledge of digital ad products

Ability to multi-task, efficiently manage time and prioritize deliverables

Ability to manage client expectations

Exceptional attention to detail

Experience with and knowledge of the terminology and mechanics of the online advertising industry

Strong Excel and PowerPoint proficiency

Strong project management and organizational skills

Exceptional written and verbal communication abilities for internal and external relationship management

Solutions-oriented customer service focus that emphasizes driving sales

Self-motivated to work independently while still being an active part of the larger team

Experience working with Operative One and/Salesforce/ Google Ad Manager-(DFP)

Digital planning, sales or campaign management experience

Proficiency with digital ad servers and other digital media tools, such as) Yieldex, Atlas, DCM, Omniture, ComScore

Experience using Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings

Basic knowledge of TV/digital ad measurement

WLS is the No. 1 station in the third largest DMA in the country. The Digital Sales Planner will work alongside the Account Executives and Sales Management to develop Digital Media Plans for advertisers and agencies to includeandand OTT apps. The Digital Sales Planner is responsible for generating and communicating sales proposals for presentation to advertising agencies and/or clients.This position follows through on all aspects of digital sales and campaign management, including developing media plans, completing necessary paperwork, implementing campaigns, and working with the various internal groups to optimize their campaigns to ensure they deliver and bill in full. Digital Sales Planners must be able to become experts on the pre-, mid- and post-sale processes to communicate effectively with various teams across the ABC OTV and DAS organizations. They must build and maintain relationships resulting in superior customer service on each assigned account.Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experienceInterested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume online atEqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL