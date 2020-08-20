Job: Digital Sales Planner

Job Description
WLS is the No. 1 station in the third largest DMA in the country. The Digital Sales Planner will work alongside the Account Executives and Sales Management to develop Digital Media Plans for advertisers and agencies to include abc7chicago.com
and localish.com
and OTT apps. The Digital Sales Planner is responsible for generating and communicating sales proposals for presentation to advertising agencies and/or clients.
This position follows through on all aspects of digital sales and campaign management, including developing media plans, completing necessary paperwork, implementing campaigns, and working with the various internal groups to optimize their campaigns to ensure they deliver and bill in full. Digital Sales Planners must be able to become experts on the pre-, mid- and post-sale processes to communicate effectively with various teams across the ABC OTV and DAS organizations. They must build and maintain relationships resulting in superior customer service on each assigned account.ResponsibilitiesCreate strategic digital plans that maximize digital revenue and meet client objectives. Work in partnership with the Sales teams to develop, price, and prepare multi-platform digital packages that incorporate ABC7chicago.com & OTV properties and, in some cases, ABC Network, ESPN, Freeform, National Geographic and FX.Utilize inventory tools to assess site sell-through and forecast future demand accurately to prepare plans that meet the needs of the client within the constraints of site traffic and product availability. Collaborate with the ABC OTV Inventory team to understand current inventory trends.Be an educational resource for Sales on what can be sold digitally and make appropriate suggestions to meet client KPIsUnderstand ABC Owned Television sites and products, but also social, native, audience targeting, DAR and reach extension to put together media plans customized to each client.Monitor queue and book digital orders in O1 accurately and efficiently.Work closely with and communicate directly with client/agency contacts for general account support and campaign assistance.Serve as primary liaison between clients and Ad Operations to ensure campaigns launch on time and deliver in full by actively overseeing delivery and revising or optimizing plans as necessary to exceed client expectations.Complete necessary paperwork s through internal and external channelsUpdate PowerPoint packages and product one sheets as necessaryBasic QualificationsMinimum of 2 years of experience in strategic planning (with an agency or publisher) or digital ad salesUnderstanding of the basics of digital advertising with a functional knowledge of digital ad productsAbility to multi-task, efficiently manage time and prioritize deliverablesAbility to manage client expectationsExceptional attention to detailExperience with and knowledge of the terminology and mechanics of the online advertising industryStrong Excel and PowerPoint proficiencyStrong project management and organizational skillsExceptional written and verbal communication abilities for internal and external relationship managementSolutions-oriented customer service focus that emphasizes driving salesSelf-motivated to work independently while still being an active part of the larger teamPreferred QualificationsExperience working with Operative One and/Salesforce/ Google Ad Manager-(DFP)Digital planning, sales or campaign management experienceProficiency with digital ad servers and other digital media tools, such as) Yieldex, Atlas, DCM, Omniture, ComScoreExperience using Nielsen's Digital Ad RatingsBasic knowledge of TV/digital ad measurementRequired Education
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experienceAdditional Information
Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume online at jobs.disneycareers.com
.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.