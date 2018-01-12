Job: Freelance Digital Content Producer

WLS-TV, Chicago's number 1 station, has openings for freelance Digital Content Producers.

Job Description:

WLS-TV, Chicago's number 1 station in digital and broadcast news, is seeking a Freelance Digital Content Producer.

Responsibilities:
Freelance Digital Content Producers are responsible for writing, copy editing and publishing daily news and breaking news content to the station's digital platforms, as well as producing and editing video content. Other production duties include tagging content for the website, search engine optimization, and producing and deploying email newsletters.
Basic Qualifications:
Strong writing and editorial skills and the ability to multitask in a high-pressure environment are a must.
Thorough knowledge and prior experience using major social media platforms to report news is also required.

Experience working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, professional newsroom.
Knowledge of AP style.
Excellent computer skills and experience with the following: content management systems, Photoshop, non-linear video editing, and basic HTML tags.

All applicants will be given writing tests, which will include copy editing and proofreading.

Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, English, communications or media-related field.
Additional Information:
We are a 24/7 news operation, so this position requires a flexible work schedule, including night, weekend, early morning, and holiday shifts. Candidates must clear a background check.

Candidates can email a cover letter and resume to: WLS-TV.Website@abc.com, with the subject "Freelance Digital Producer."

No Phone Calls.

Equal Opportunity Employer: Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Reporting Location -- Chicago, IL
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abc7chicago jobs
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News