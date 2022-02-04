Job: Broadcast IT Associate

WLS-TV's (ABC 7 Chicago) Broadcast IT Associate, located in Chicago, Illinois, will perform an integral role in supporting IT hardware and software for users across all departments, and day-to-day operations in the facility required to deliver our product to the viewers on multiple platforms. Primary responsibilities include:-Monitor and respond quickly to incoming requests related to IT issues.-Maintain user PCs, including installation, upgrades and configuration as needed.-Assist with onboarding of new users.-Keep inventory of all equipment, software, and license users.-Performing diagnostic tests to help resolve problems-Installing computer peripherals, such as video display terminals and USB hubs for end users-Tracking, routing and redirecting information about issues to the proper resources-Running reports on equipment to note malfunctions-Resolving technical issues with local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN) and other systems-Training users on computer hardware and software-Writing training manuals-Following up with customers to make sure their issues are resolved and providing feedback-WLS-TV is a 24x7x365 broadcast facility as such, occasional non-regular hours including evenings, weekends and holidays may be required.-Effective communication with members of the Technology team and an ability to communicate across the organization at all levels.-Applicants must have strong knowledge and experience working with Active Directory, Apple, Linux and Microsoft desktop/server environments, TCP/IP and Cisco Networking, Firewalls, Server Virtualization (VMWare) and SAN infrastructure.-In depth experience supporting a broad range of technology such as mobile devices, laptops, desktops, and enterprise class servers.-Highly organized and capable of monitoring and responding to high volumes of various forms of electronic communication-Familiarity with application packaging and deployment with Microsoft SCCM or similar tools.This position requires a certification or associate's degree in a technical discipline or equivalent work experience in lieu of education.To apply, please log on to:and search for Job ID: 924724BR or use this link:The General Entertainment Content group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business segment we call Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.