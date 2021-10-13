Job: Broadcast IT Specialist

Collaborate with the technology team on maintenance and integration of new technologies with existing infrastructure, and ensuring they are conforming to company standards, security policies and regulations.

Troubleshoot and remediate complex systems in a fast-paced time sensitive live production and broadcast operation. Analyze root cause to determine operational or technical issues and take necessary corrective action to prevent the issue from reoccurring.

Participate with writing and collaborating on technical documentation and standard operating procedures written for both technical and non-technical audience.

Interact with end users in News, Programming, Production and Creative Services on systems. Provide direction and training to them when issues arise during the day-to-day operations.

Planning and executing technical requirements for local and remote special events.

Other duties as directed by Technology Department.

WLS-TV is a 24x7x365 broadcast facility as such non-regular hours including evenings, weekends and holidays will be required.

Effective communication with members of the Technology team and an ability to communicate across the organization at all levels.

Applicants must have strong knowledge and experience working with Active Directory, Apple, Linux and Microsoft desktop/server environments, TCP/IP and Cisco Networking, Firewalls, Server Virtualization (VMWare) and SAN infrastructure.

In depth experience supporting a broad range of technology such as mobile devices, laptops, desktops, and enterprise class servers.

Highly organized and capable of monitoring and responding to high volumes of various forms of electronic communication

Proficient with one or more scripting languages like VB/.BAT/PowerShell and also have experience with MS SQL database management.

Familiarity with application packaging and deployment with Microsoft SCCM or similar tools.

WLS-TV's (ABC 7 Chicago) Broadcast IT Specialist, located in Chicago, Illinois, will perform an integral role implementing, maintaining, and supporting all departments and day-to-day operations in the facility required to deliver our product to the viewers on multiple platforms.This position requires a bachelor's degree in a technical discipline or equivalent work experience in lieu of education.