Job: Part Time Multi-Platform Editor - Media Supervisor

Qualified applicants will have significant experience in modern news production techniques including Adobe Premier non-linear edit systems, media asset management (MAM), production automation systems, Dalet systems and network/IP- based media systems.

Candidates must demonstrate exceptional interpersonal skills, and be proficient verbal and written communicators.

Demonstrates an enthusiasm for learning new technologies, tools and procedures to address short and long-term challenges.

Excellent analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills coupled with the ability to communicate with both technical and non-technical audiences.

A minimum of 3 years' experience with news production.

Proficiency in Windows and Mac operating systems, file transcoding and transfer mechanisms, Adobe product line.

WLS-TV is seeking an experienced, hands on Multi-Platform Editor who can edit and create innovative material for all our platforms as well as serve as a fill-in media supervisor.The candidate will support our multi-platform newsroom with a strong emphasis on content editing and creation. Specific responsibilities include accurate, fast and efficient non-linear news editing and managing media deadlines for multiple newscasts. This individual will work closely with editors, news producers, executive producers and management to ensure the timely and accurate production of newscasts, special reports, special segments and digital content. As fill-in media supervisor - supervising, assigning news editors and managing edit workflow with newsroom. Good communication skills are imperative.A college degree or equivalent is requiredWLS-TV is a 24/7 operation and the candidate may be required to work non-traditional shifts such as weekends/holidays, and be willing to work extra hours as needed.To apply, please log on to:and search for Job ID #873925BR or use the link:No phone calls please.