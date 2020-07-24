Job: Race & Culture Multi-Skilled Journalist

ABC 7 Chicago is seeking to hire a multi-skilled journalist to cover the Race and Culture beat. The journalist must be a passionate storyteller, brilliant multi-platform content creator, effective communicator and proven collaborator.

This position will work directly with the newsroom management team and decision makers to select and create content. The journalist will be part of the editorial decision-making process as it relates to story assignments, sourcing subjects featured in stories and developing community relationships to expand the diversity of voices included in our storytelling. The journalist will also work with the ABC Owned Station Race & Culture Executive Producer and Race & Culture reporters from other ABC-owned stations to collaborate and create content that may be distributed across all OTV platforms.

Responsibilities

-Storytelling with an emphasis on featuring voices and stories that often go untold and to bring a more diverse perspective to the stories told on a daily basis.

-Lead and facilitate diversity & inclusion editorial discussions.

-The ideal candidate will be responsible for offering creative and innovative ideas for better story-telling as well as have the ability to work under deadline. They will also collaborate with other stations and teams for joint projects or special features and brainstorm different story angles and ways to increase social media presence. Understanding of digital platforms and social media preferred

Basic Qualifications

-5 years of journalism experience; Significant experience producing longform content

-Must have the proven ability to take a story from concept to completion, including researching, interviewing, shooting, producing, writing, editing and presenting across all platforms

-Significant reporting experience and sources in the area of Race & Culture

-Candidates must be able to effectively manage story assignments and production in addition to collaborating with the Race & Culture Executive Producer and multi-skilled journalists across OTV's 8 markets

-Insatiable curiosity - you just have to dig deeper to find the truth

-Strong editorial judgement

-Tenacity to pitch the stories you believe in

-Experience performing well under pressure

- pro at social media and other digital tool

Required Education

Bachelor's degree required

Additional Information

This is a SAG-AFTRA-represented position.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10040793 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-race-and-culture-multi-skilled-journalist/391/44334083424

