jobs hiring

Jobs hiring now offer perks to combat labor shortage ahead of holiday hiring season

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago area retailers offering perks to combat labor shortage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Analysts predict retailers will add hundreds of thousands of workers this holiday season, and competition is so tough, some businesses are responding to applications in just 30 minutes.

In the Chicago area, UPS is in the process of hiring 5,000 seasonal workers. It's not that pace of deliveries that's getting attention recently, but the speed of hiring.

UPS applicants could typically wait up to two weeks to get an offer, but to compete for workers, UPS is now offering a decision within 30 minutes.

"The labor shortage is in full effect," said Andy Challenger, outplacement specialist with Challenger Gray and Christmas. "Employers are having a very difficult time filling the open roles they have out there, and retail is no exception."

Challenger said in the midst of a labor shortage, employers are being creative and generous - especially in retail going into the holiday season.

"Increased pay, increased benefits, we are seeing signing bonuses for these entry-level positions that we never see as employers try to combat excess turnover," Challenger said.

Wednesday was "signing day" at Dick's Sporting Goods. The athletic supplies and apparel retailer hosted a job fair at several locations, included one in South Loop.

"We already have two hires for the day," assistant store manager Andrea Vera said. "We had five appointments set up, two showed up, we had one walk-in. So far, it's been going great."

No actual signing bonuses, but the employee discount is appealing, apparently - especially to applicants who play sports.

"That's what attracts them to Dick's Sporting Goods - the fact the we are into sports so it's a lot easier for them to get into it and help out customers and not have to struggle, even if it is their first job," Vera said.

Employers will need to be competitive and supportive to not only hire, but retain workers with 10.9 million job openings nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagosouth loopjobs hiringretailcareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS HIRING
Job: Programming Associate Producer
Chicago businesses hope employees return after unemployment ends
US hiring slows to just 235,000 jobs after 2 strong months
New North Lawndale Employment Network facility opens on West Side
TOP STORIES
Are flood-damaged cars flooding the Chicago used car market?
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Lightfoot announces Pedro Martinez as new CPS CEO
Man dressed as Michael Myers arrested on TX beach
Dennis Hastert settles child sexual abuse payments suit
Lake Zurich HS student in custody after posting social media threat
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
Show More
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
Woman carjacked in Bucktown amid rash of crimes in area
Reba McEntire rescued from OK building after staircase collapse
Chicago Weather: Clear and cool
IL reports 4,194 COVID cases, 44 deaths
More TOP STORIES News